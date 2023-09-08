Jack Jones ruled out, Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange both questionable for Patriots' opener vs. Eagles

What Dan Roche will be watching for when Patriots host Eagles in Week 1

What Dan Roche will be watching for when Patriots host Eagles in Week 1

BOSTON -- The Patriots are not fully healthy as they enter the regular season.

Starting cornerback Jack Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, which he reportedly suffered on the practice field this week.

The Patriots also have five players listed as questionable, and four of them are starters.

Rhamondre Stevenson missed Friday's practice due to illness, while wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) and guards Mike Onwenu (ankle) and Cole Strange (knee) were all limited in practice. (Backup quarterback Matt Corral is also listed as questionable after he missed practice Friday for a non-injury-related reason.)

The Eagles, meanwhile, did not place an injury designation on any players ahead of Sunday's game in Foxboro.

Bill Belichick did provide a positive update on Parker on Friday morning, saying, "He's definitely getting better. He's been there every day. So, we'll see how that goes."

As for the offensive line, Onwenu is still recovering from offseason ankle injury, while Strange suffered a knee injury on the first day of contact in training camp. If either player can't suit up, rookie Atonio Mafi and Jake Andrews could be pressed into action.

