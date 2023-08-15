Jack Jones' probable cause hearing pushed to September

Jack Jones speaks with media for first time since his arrest

Jack Jones speaks with media for first time since his arrest

Jack Jones speaks with media for first time since his arrest

BOSTON -- Jack Jones was originally scheduled to appear in East Boston Municipal Court on Friday for a probable cause hearing related to his June arrest at Logan Airport. That hearing has now been pushed to September.

The 25-year-old Jones initially appeared in court on June 20 for his arraignment after he was arrested for allegedly carrying two loaded guns as well as ammunition in a carry-on bag while trying to pass through airport security following Patriots minicamp. The judge had ordered the probable cause hearing for Aug. 18, but the hearing has been continued to Sept. 15.

Jones, entering his second NFL season, has been practicing with the Patriots while his legal process plays out, and neither the team nor the NFL has issued any level of punishment for the arrest.

"Legal situation that I can't comment on, that's ongoing," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said when training camp opened. "Can't talk about it. It's a legal process."

The Patriots are currently in Green Bay for joint practice sessions ahead of the two teams' preseason game on Saturday night. The Sept. 15 date falls on a Friday between Weeks 1 and 2 of the season for the Patriots.