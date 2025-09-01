Mike Vrabel said Jabrill Peppers' release from Patriots wasn't over a scheme issue

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said a lot of things went into the team's decision to release veteran safety Jabrill Peppers. But Peppers' fit -- or lack thereof -- in New England's new defensive scheme wasn't one of them.

Vrabel addressed the team's surprising decision to move on from Peppers late Monday morning after he took the podium at Gillette Stadium for his first Week 1 press conference as head coach of the Patriots. The 29-year-old safety was released Friday despite being a team captain last season and a strong veteran voice in the secondary.

Vrabel said releasing Peppers was not a matter of his fit in the team's defensive scheme, because the Patriots' defense is going to deploy many different schemes throughout the season.

"That was not the issue. We're going to try to do what is best for the team. We have a lot of different schemes we can run in all three phase," said Vrabel. "There is a lot that goes into it, and we are just trying to build toward Sunday. That was a decision we had to make and I wish the best for Jabrill."

Vrabel's statement came after Peppers appeared to fire back at the Patriots for not seeing him as a fit in a post to X earlier Monday.

"Going on 9 years in this league. I've had 7 HCs & 6 DCs lol There is no scheme you can place me in where I won't find a way to be effective," Peppers posted.

The Patriots are expected to play a lot of man defense under Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, while Peppers is a more in-the-box safety. But Vrabel said scheme was not the issue with the veteran.

What was the issue then? Vrabel went the Belichickian route and didn't give much clarity on why Peppers was released, but said the decision was not an easy one to reach.

"I think these things are tough decisions. We're just trying to get it right," Vrabel said. "I have a lot of respect for Jabrill as a person and as a player. What we felt like was in the best interest of the team at this point was allowing him to have another opportunity elsewhere. There are a lot of things that go into these decisions and they're never easy. We're just trying to get right collectively."

The decision to release Peppers took many by surprise Friday afternoon, and was something Vrabel addressed with players when they returned for Week 1 of the 2025 season Monday.

"I know there is a personal side and a professional side, and I talked to the players about that this morning," said Vrabel. "Whether you agree with it or disagree with it, just try to respect it and move forward. Continue to build a team, continue to build a program. I know Jabrill will do good things in this league and off the field as well. He's a passionate player and I have a lot of respect for him."

Vrabel confident in Hawkins, Woodson at safety

With Peppers now gone and Kyle Dugger still working his way back to full health from offseason ankle surgery (and trade talks), the Patriots are likely going to rely on Jaylinn Hawkins and rookie Craig Woodson as their starting safeties. Dugger and Dell Pettus round out the depth chart at the position.

Hawkins is a five-year veteran and started seven of New England's 17 games last season, when he racked up 48 tackles and a pass defended in the secondary. Woodson was taken out of Cal in the fourth round in April, and has quickly shot up the depth chart in New England.

Vrabel was asked what as has stood out from Woodson over the summer to elevate him so far up the depth chart.

"His athleticism, his range, and the more he plays I think he'll continue to get better," said Vrabel. "We'll see with Hawk, Dugg, and now Dell working back there. Just trying to find a role for everyone out there."

