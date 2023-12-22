Jabrill Peppers, JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out; Hunter Henry for Patriots' game vs. Broncos

BOSTON -- The injuries continue to stack up for the Patriots.

The team ruled out safety Jabrill Peppers for Sunday's game, taking one of their most important defensive players off the field vs. Denver. Peppers ranks second on the team in defensive snaps (95.3%) and fourth in tackles (76) while sharing a tie for the team lead in interceptions (2).

The Patriots will also be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a second straight game, due to his ankle injury. That injury came on the heels of Smith-Schuster's best game of the season in Pittsburgh.

Tight end Hunter Henry has a chance to play, after participating in practice (in a limited capacity) for the first time of the week on Friday. Henry is one of nine Patriots listed as questionable for the game, a list that includes left tackle Trent Brown (and his backup, Conor McDermott).

The Broncos ruled out three players -- linebacker Nik Bonitto, tight end Greg Dulcich and tackle Alex Palczewski -- but otherwise didn't list any other players on their injury report.

PATRIOTS

OUT

S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand

TE Hunter Henry, Knee

LB Anfernee Jennings, Illness

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OT Conor McDermott, Concussion

SpT Matthew Slater, Hamstring

LB Jahlani Tavai, Ankle

BRONCOS

OUT

OLB Nik Bonitto, Knee

TE Greg Dulcich, Hamstring / Foot

T Alex Palczewski, Knee