Jabrill Peppers, JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out; Hunter Henry for Patriots' game vs. Broncos

By Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The injuries continue to stack up for the Patriots.

The team ruled out safety Jabrill Peppers for Sunday's game, taking one of their most important defensive players off the field vs. Denver. Peppers ranks second on the team in defensive snaps (95.3%) and fourth in tackles (76) while sharing a tie for the team lead in interceptions (2).

The Patriots will also be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster for a second straight game, due to his ankle injury. That injury came on the heels of Smith-Schuster's best game of the season in Pittsburgh.

Tight end Hunter Henry has a chance to play, after participating in practice (in a limited capacity) for the first time of the week on Friday. Henry is one of nine Patriots listed as questionable for the game, a list that includes left tackle Trent Brown (and his backup, Conor McDermott).

The Broncos ruled out three players -- linebacker Nik Bonitto, tight end Greg Dulcich and tackle Alex Palczewski -- but otherwise didn't list any other players on their injury report.

PATRIOTS

OUT
S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle 

QUESTIONABLE
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee 
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand 
TE Hunter Henry, Knee 
LB Anfernee Jennings, Illness
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OT Conor McDermott, Concussion 
SpT Matthew Slater, Hamstring 
LB Jahlani Tavai, Ankle 

BRONCOS

OUT
OLB Nik Bonitto, Knee
TE Greg Dulcich, Hamstring / Foot 
T Alex Palczewski, Knee 

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Michael Hurley is a digital sports producer at wbz.com. He's worked at WBZ for more than 10 years. Previously, he covered Boston sports for NESN.com.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 5:50 PM EST

