State Street employee charged in series of rapes in Boston dating back to 2003

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A Quincy man has been charged with multiple rapes in Boston dating back 19 years.

Boston Police arrested 42-year-old Ivan Cheung Monday evening. He'll be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on four counts aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child, and two counts of aggravated statutory rape.

Police said the charges are related to four incidents dating back to 2003, 2005 and 2006. They said a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit helped them identify Cheung and he could face more charges.

Cheung works for State Street, a financial services company in Boston.

"The individual has been immediately suspended pending further investigation," the company said in a statement to WBZ-TV Tuesday. 

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 8:23 AM

