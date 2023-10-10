Watch CBS News
3 Northeastern University students safely evacuated from Israel amid deadly Hamas attack

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Northeastern University said its security team helped safely evacuate all three of its students who were in Israel when Hamas' deadly attacks began over the weekend.

The university said students Jesse Ruigomez and Keren Doherty were completing co-ops in Tel Aviv when the attacks started Saturday.

Classmate Joshua Einhorn is studying in Greece, but was in Jerusalem visiting family during the Jewish holiday Simchat Torah.

Northeastern said Ruigomez and Doherty were provided transportation and a security detail to an airport about 40 miles from Gaza. They were then able to safely fly out of the country.

Before the attacks, Einhorn already had travel plans booked to return to Greece. He safely exited Israel on Sunday.

Northeastern's director of global security Khushal Safi said on the university's website that this was an example of why students and faculty are required to register when traveling abroad. 

