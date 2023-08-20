Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after injury, Patriots cancel joint practices with Titans

BOSTON – Injured New England Patriots defensive back Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay hospital following a scary injury during Saturday night's preseason game against the Packers.

A Patriots spokesman said Sunday morning that Bolden was held for overnight observations at Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay.

As a result of the incident, the Patriots have canceled their upcoming joint practices with the Tennessee Titans that were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The team will instead train in Foxboro and fly to Nashville on Thursday for the preseason finale a day later.

Bolden was injured with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. After he was taken off the field on a stretcher, the remainder of play was suspended.

The rookie will travel back to Foxboro with the Patriots on Sunday.

"We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital," the team said.