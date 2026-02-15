Is the ice safe on Massachusetts ponds and lakes? Here's why first responders are issuing a warning.

As temperatures climb this school vacation week, police and firefighters in Massachusetts issued a strong warning to people thinking about going out onto the ice.

"I wouldn't go on it myself. Always assume the ice isn't safe" Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Jose Lopez said.

On Saturday, a woman died, and her husband is still missing after falling through ice on Cape Cod while walking their dog. Two police officers were hospitalized during the rescue after they also fell into the frigid water in Eastham. The search for the man has been suspended as of Sunday.

Massachusetts ice warning

Massachusetts State Police released a PSA on Sunday warning people about the dangers of going out onto the ice.

"The important thing to remember is that ice is different everywhere. One pond is not going to look the same as another, as a river, etc.," the video said.

State police said the best way to assess ice is to actually cut into it and see how thick it is. In addition, white and hazy ice is not as strong as clear ice with a blue tint, police said.

Safety officials say a frozen layer of snow on top of ice acts as insulator and prevents further freezing of the ice underneath.

On Sunday, several people could be seen out ice fishing in Natick and walking across Jamaica Pond in Jamaica Plain.

What to do if you fall through the ice

Lopez said his department received a call on Sunday about a dog on the ice. Fortunately, the pet didn't fall through, but he says it can happen very quickly to anyone on icy ponds, lakes and rivers.

"They're in a panic. They're trying to get out. The ice just keeps breaking and it exhausts them faster," Lopez said about what happens when a person falls into the frigid water.

He said ice rescues are very dangerous and require special equipment. Lopez added that if a person falls through, it's important to remain calm.

"Lean backwards, that usually keeps you afloat the most. Conserve your energy. If ice is weak and keeps breaking on you, yell for help hopefully someone will hear you. If you do choose to go out to always let someone know you are going out or have someone with them and never assume ice is safe. The only safe ice in our city is the skating rink," he said.