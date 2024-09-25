Watch CBS News
Iron deficiency could be impacting almost a third of American adults, Boston hospital's study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A study from Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital finds that nearly a third of Americans could have undiagnosed iron deficiency.

The researchers surveyed more than 8,000 adults and discovered that nearly 1 in 3 had iron deficiency. Some may have low levels of iron in their blood, others have enough iron but their bodies can't use it properly.

Iron deficiency can cause a variety of symptoms including fatigue, feeling winded with exertion like climbing stairs, palpitations, headaches, brain fog, and even restless legs. People can also have low iron and not be anemic. Your doctor can screen you for iron deficiency by ordering a panel of iron blood tests.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

