Iron deficiency could be impacting almost a third of American adults, Boston hospital's study says

Nearly a third of American adults could have low iron, Brigham and Women's study says

BOSTON - A study from Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital finds that nearly a third of Americans could have undiagnosed iron deficiency.

The researchers surveyed more than 8,000 adults and discovered that nearly 1 in 3 had iron deficiency. Some may have low levels of iron in their blood, others have enough iron but their bodies can't use it properly.

Iron deficiency can cause a variety of symptoms including fatigue, feeling winded with exertion like climbing stairs, palpitations, headaches, brain fog, and even restless legs. People can also have low iron and not be anemic. Your doctor can screen you for iron deficiency by ordering a panel of iron blood tests.