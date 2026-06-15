Iraq and Norway fans ready for first World Cup match at Boston Stadium

From Iraqi passion to Norwegian pride, thousands of fans from both sides are in New England to witness history. If they aren't watching live at Foxboro on Tuesday, they will be at Boston's FIFA Fan Festival watch party.

The Vikings are rowing their way to the world's stage with determination as Norway kicks off against Iraq at Foxboro which they're calling Boston Stadium Tuesday night.

"I'm feeling great, I'm feeling we're going to win," said Norway fan Steffen Tollefsen.

But for Iraq, it's all about the special chant for the team that ended a 40-year drought to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. There was only one place one family from Baghdad is going to be on Tuesday to witness history. "Of course, with the team, we have to be with the team to support them," said Zahara Al Asdy.

It was hard to miss the bright red Norway flags parading around Boston. It's been 28 years since a World Cup appearance for Norway. "It's the biggest football tournament in the world so that's special enough," said Ronnie Olsen from Norway.

The plan is to enjoy the global dance party at Fan Fest Monday night, then wake up early for the hours long commute to Foxboro.

"We booked the hotel near the stadium; we're planning to walk there. It's crazy it's a two hour walk yeah," said Iraq fan Mustafa Al Shaikhli.

The road to the next round is always the goal, but for Norwegian and Iraqi fans they've already witnessed something special - a World Cup moment decades in the making.

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Some fans say they're coming back to Foxboro for the Norway game on June 26 against France.