Massachusetts, New Hampshire lawmakers react to U.S. attacks on Iran

Massachusetts and New Hampshire lawmakers are reacting to the United States attacks on Iran on Saturday.

The U.S. and Israel launched the operation against Iran in the early morning hours, after President Trump had been threatening the country to make a deal about its nuclear program. Trump released a video where he called on the Iranian citizens to stay inside for the time being, but "when we are finished, take over your government." The U.S. military called the attacks "Operation Epic Fury."

Iran has since responded to the strikes with assaults of their own on two U.S. military bases and on Jordan, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Israel.

Massachusetts lawmakers react to U.S. strikes on Iran

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a member of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee, called the strikes "dangerous and illegal."

"'America first' doesn't mean dragging the United States into another forever war built on lies while ignoring the needs of Americans here at home. The Constitution is clear: only Congress can declare war. The Senate must come back in session immediately to vote up or down on a War Powers Resolution," Warren said in a statement.

Senator Ed Markey said the attacks are "unconstitutional" and that they were not approved by Congress.

"Trump's illegal actions raise the threat of escalation into a wider regional war with grave risks for U.S. troops and civilians in the region. Trump has consistently exaggerated the imminence of Iran's nuclear threat, even after insisting the United States 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear program during his illegal Operation Midnight Hammer attack. Even Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted Iran is not enriching uranium. There was time for diplomacy before this attack, and there still is," Markey said in a statement.

Markey called for the United States to take a diplomatic approach to preventing Iran from having a nuclear weapon.

"Americans do not want another endless war in the Middle East. They do not want to see young men and women sent overseas for endless warfare while families at home cannot afford health care. If Trump does not stop this war now, Congress must. No more war with Iran."

New Hampshire lawmakers react to attacks on Iran

Senator Maggie Hassan said she was deeply concerned about the attacks, but was praying for U.S. service members who may be in danger from the attacks.

"The Iranian regime is one of the world's largest state sponsors of terrorism, and it poses a threat to its own people, the security of our country, and the security of our allies around the world. But confronting this threat, and keeping our service members safe in the process, requires the support of the American people through coordination with Congress, which has the sole power to declare war under our system of government," Hassan said.

Hassan explained that going to war with Iran should be a "last resort" after other options have been thoroughly exhausted.

"And to sustain and win a war requires an informed and unified public at home as well as strong and healthy international alliances. Rather than ensure that both of these fundamental conditions are met, President Trump has recklessly rushed to war," Hassan said in a statement.