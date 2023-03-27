In the Spotlight: "Into the Woods" Broadway stars on stage in Boston

BOSTON - Tony Award-winning actors are gracing the stage at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston. Nearly the entire Broadway cast of "Into the Woods" signed up for the national tour, and Boston is their second stop.

Gloucester native Katy Geraghty, who plays Little Red, told us, "One by one everybody started saying yes and then that domino effect was big." She has a long history with the character, first playing the role when she was 9 at North Shore Music Theater.

Tony winner Gavin Creel has two roles in the popular Sondheim musical, The Wolf and Cinderella's Prince.

He and Kennedy Kanagawa, who puppets Milky White the cow, have been with the production since it launched at New York's City Center back in May.

They tell us their connection to the story and its message of loss, love and family resonate, especially after the pandemic.

Kanagawa said, "This show seems to always come around when it is most needed in the world."

And Tony nominee Montego Glover, who portrays The Witch, says the Boston crowds have been wonderful and welcoming.

"Into the Woods" runs at the Emerson Colonial Theater through April 2nd.