Rhode Island man killed in single-car Foxboro crash
FOXBORO – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a Rhode Island man early Sunday morning.
It happened around 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Foxboro.
Police said the driver, a 24-year-old from North Providence, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The left and middle lanes of the road were closed for about three hours as police investigated.
