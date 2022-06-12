Watch CBS News
Local News

Rhode Island man killed in single-car Foxboro crash

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FOXBORO – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a Rhode Island man early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Foxboro.

Police said the driver, a 24-year-old from North Providence, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The left and middle lanes of the road were closed for about three hours as police investigated.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 10:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.