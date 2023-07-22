Watch CBS News
Injuries reported after boat crashes into jetty off Cape Cod

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

DENNIS - A search was underway late Friday night after a boat crashed into a jetty off Cape Cod. The crash happened in the area of Cold Storage Beach and Sesuit Harbor in Dennis. 

State Police say some people on the boat have been injured and at least one person may be missing.

The search is being conducted by the Coast Guard, Barnstable County Dive Team and Sandwich Fire.

