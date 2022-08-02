Watch CBS News
Injured bald eagle rescued from thick brush near Merrimack River in West Newbury

WEST NEWBURY - An injured bald eagle was saved from the banks of the Merrimack River in West Newbury over the weekend.

Police were called to an area of thick brush on River Road where the eagle was found hurt Sunday afternoon.

A dispatcher who had some experience with eagles helped the animal control officer capture the eagle with a long net and some blankets and towels before it could try to escape.

They had to wear thick gloves to protect themselves from the eagle's sharp talons and beak.

"At one point he grabbed my gloves with his talons and I could feel the pressure," Animal Control Officer Kayla Provencher said in a statement. "I could not just pull my hand away so I had to wait for him to release."

They were able to put the eagle in a crate and take it safely to Tufts Veterinary Medical Center in Grafton for treatment.  

