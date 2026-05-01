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Baby boy's death in Taunton, Massachusetts considered "suspicious," district attorney says

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
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Neal Riley

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Police are investigating the "suspicious" death of a baby boy that happened in Taunton, Massachusetts last week, authorities said Friday.

Taunton police received a 911 call about an unresponsive infant at a home on Somerset Avenue just before midnight on April 24. The 8-month old was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being flown to a Boston hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday morning.

"This death is considered suspicious," a spokesperson for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn told WBZ-TV.

The district attorney did not say if criminal charges could be filed or release any other information about the infant's death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Massachusetts State Police detective and Taunton police are investigating.

Taunton is located about 40 miles south of Boston.

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