In The Spotlight: Revere High School to perform "In the Heights," first musical in over 30 years

REVERE — Students at Revere High School will perform "In the Heights," their first musical in over 30 years.

Their production is already getting some attention from people in high places.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of "In the Heights," and "Hamilton," sent the students a special message after hearing that they were putting on a performance of the musical.

He told them to remember to be a community on the stage, and that's exactly what director Kristina Menissian wants to see.

She came from Revere Middle School two years ago and hopes her students will develop their own theater community.

"I think it's way more than just the being on stage," she said. "It's all the other things I hope they walk away with."

The 50 members of the cast and crew have been working since November to make this production a reality.

During that time, they have developed as actors and singers. Music Director Jonathan Plouff says he's also seen their confidence soar.

"Seeing that growth, from kind of timid and shy and nervous – 'Can I sing this?' 'Should I sing this?' – to then now being on stage in costume, with their microphones, and their lights and their set, and they're just nailing it," he said.

Several students, including Juliana Marchese, said they've found new friends and a new sense of belonging while working on the musical.

"It's home, working with these people," she said. "They've slowly become my second family. They're my home."

You can see Revere High School's production of In the Heights on Wednesday, April 12th and Thursday, April 13th.