In the spotlight: Clyde's brings sandwich-making to the stage at Huntington Theater

BOSTON — Clyde's, a new play at the Huntington Theater, is one you may not want to come to hungry.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, Clyde's is a one-act comedy that takes place in a truck-stop sandwich shop and the actors spend their time on stage making and creating sandwiches.

It is the most-produced play in the country right now.

Each of the characters working at Clyde's is an ex-convict and cooking provides an outlet for them.

Making the sandwich-making come to life, is an art form.

"We use real bread, we use real lettuce and we use real cheese," said assistant stage manager Lucas Bryce Dixon. "The rest is up for the audience to figure out."

The deli meat, tomatoes, bacon and more appear real enough to convince any audience.

Actor Harold Surratt says it took a while to get the hang of acting while also serving up sandwiches.

"It's really very, very challenging to learn how to make the sandwiches and still remember your dialogue and movement at the same time," he said.

"You need to move very quickly and efficiently, so it becomes like a ballet. Everything has its place," he continued.

You can see what's on the menu for yourself now through April 23rd at the Huntington Theater, right across from Boston's Symphony Hall.