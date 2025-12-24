Boston Archbishop to meet with priest over controversial "ICE was here" nativity scene

The Archbishop of Boston will meet with a Dedham priest after the holidays to discuss a controversial "ICE was here" nativity scene.

The display outside St. Susanna's Parish went up shortly after Thanksgiving. Jesus, Mary and Joseph are missing from the traditional nativity, with the suggestion being that they were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Archbishop Richard Henning told The Boston Globe on Wednesday that he has scheduled the meeting with the church's priest, Father Stephen Josoma. A spokesman for the Archdiocese confirmed to WBZ-TV it will happen sometime in January.

"My first thing will be just to hear him out and listen," Henning told the newspaper. "He was the one that asked to speak with me. I'd like to hear him first."

St. Susanna's Parish has a history of making statements with its nativity displays, including one in 2018 that depicted baby Jesus in a cage. Josoma said earlier this month that "our hope was to create dialogue around contemporary life."

But the Archdiocese has said the scene should be removed.

"The people of God have the right to expect that, when they come to church, they will encounter genuine opportunities for prayer and Catholic worship-not divisive political messaging," the Archdiocese said in a statement. "The Church's norms prohibit the use of sacred objects for any purpose other than the devotion of God's people."

ICE Director Todd Lyons has called the church's display abhorrent, and said it promoted a "dangerous and extremist narrative."