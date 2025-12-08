Decision expected on controversial "ICE was here" nativity display in Massachusetts

A decision is expected today on a controversial "ICE was here" nativity scene at a Dedham, Massachusetts church.

The display outside St. Susanna's Parish has the anti-ICE message where Jesus, Mary and Joseph would normally be, suggesting that they were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. It was installed the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Boston Archdiocese wants it taken down, saying the display goes against church norms around sacred objects.

"The people of God have the right to expect that, when they come to church, they will encounter genuine opportunities for prayer and Catholic worship-not divisive political messaging," the Archdiocese's message read in part. "The display should be removed, and the manger restored to its proper sacred purpose."

The church's priest Father Stephen Josoma declined an on-camera interview with WBZ-TV, but said the church is continuing to speak on humanitarian issues facing the country.

It's not the first time that a church has put up a controversial display. In 2018 they put baby Jesus in a cage as a commentary on the first Trump administration's family separation policy at the U.S. border with Mexico. The year before, the church listed the names of the cities that have experienced mass shootings.

"I do get what they're trying to say," neighbor Michael Hersey said. "But also with everything going on and the way people act, I just think it's kind of a risky thing to put at a church."

St. Susanna's is expected to announce its next steps later on Monday.