Massachusetts school district warns parents of increased ICE presence

Chelsea Public Schools is warning parents about reports of an increase in ICE agents near school campuses and neighborhoods.

In a statement sent to WBZ-TV, the district acknowledged the increased presence of ICE agents in the area while outlining strategies to ensure student safety.

"Chelsea Public Schools remains deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our students, families, and staff, particularly as we continue to see an increased presence of immigration enforcement in our community," the district said in a statement sent to WBZ-TV. "We recognize that the presence of ICE creates fear and uncertainty for many of our families."

Superintendent Almi Abeyta said in a letter sent to parents that schools in the district will have more teachers and school staff to support students during pick up and drop off times.

"We do this as an added measure to help ensure students and families feel safe at the end of the school day," Abeyta said in the letter.

Norieliz DeJesus, the youth program director at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, which supports Latinx immigrants, told WBZ-TV that she's noticed a shift in what her students are experiencing.

"I have a young girl who Friday was here with us celebrating our fall festival, and Monday she was removing herself from our text chat because she's now in Colombia. She's no longer going to be in the program and she's devastated," DeJesus said.

Those emotions are what DeJesus said many children in Chelsea are burdened with every day.

"Some of them are coming in in tears because they're getting notified that while they were in school their loved ones, friends, family members were picked up," she said.

Staff at La Colaborativa have noticed an increase in ICE presence since the midterm elections on Tuesday.

"There were multiple vehicles spotted all around our neighborhoods. Individuals that were either parked near the schools or parked in our neighborhoods where youth are walking after school," DeJesus said.

While the Chelsea School district is responding with their own increase in presence, La Colaborativa is ramping up its support too.

"We are going to shift gears and we're going to start delivering food home. We're going to start walking youth to school so parents don't have to leave their homes," DeJesus said.

The district said it follows guidance from the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office and the Protect Act, which prohibits immigration arrests without a judicial warrant or court order at public schools and other protected areas.