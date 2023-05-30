I-Team: Video shows gunman open fire near Revere Beach

REVERE - Video obtained by the WBZ-TV I-Team shows the moment a gunman opened fire near Revere Beach on Sunday. Police are searching for suspects in two separate shootings.

The video obtained by the I-Team, taken from a window above, shows what appears to be a group of young people involved in a fight out on the street. A young man wearing grey shorts and a white top pushes back from the group, pulls out a gun and starts shooting.

The gunman appears to fire seven shots. At least one of them hit a 17-year-old woman in the back. She ran to Ocean Avenue across from Revere Beach where EMTs treated her injuries.

Video obtained by the WBZ-TV I-Team shows a man firing a gun into a crowd near Revere Beach CBS Boston

Shortly after that incident, a second woman was shot in the legs at the Shirley Avenue Bath House. Police say that shooting was unrelated.

Massachusetts State Police say they had advanced warning of what could potentially happen at the beach though intelligence and social media posts. They also say they have an increased presence at the beach.