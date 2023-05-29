Increased police presence to remain at Revere Beach after shootings and fights

REVERE - State Police will keep increased patrols at Revere Beach on Memorial Day after two people were shot Sunday night and several fights broke out among the large crowds.

The first shooting happened near Shirley and Centennial avenues at 7:11 p.m. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. State Police said the shooting occurred during a large fight and shots were fired into a crowd.

Less than an hour later, a 51-year-old woman was shot in the legs on Revere Beach Boulevard near one of the bathhouses. She was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet but declined to be taken to the hospital. State Police believe the woman was not the intended target.

State Police said there's no evidence to suggest the shootings were related.

"This type of violence will not be tolerated and we will continue to work with our partners to create a family-friendly environment at America's first public beach this summer," said acting Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe in a statement.

No arrests have been made in either shooting. State Police said a minor was arrested Sunday night for illegal possession of a firearm after the second shooting but it's not yet known if he was involved.