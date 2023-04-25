Watch CBS News
Hyde Park shooting victims identified

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - Two men killed in a Hyde Park shooting Sunday have been identified.

Police said they where called to Dedham Street at 9:37 p.m. and found Joshua Marshall, 21, of Stoughton, shot to death inside a vehicle.

The second victim, Reneil Miller, 23, of Hyde Park, walked to Milton Hospital to get help for a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

Police said they believe that both shootings are connected to the same incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 5:17 PM

