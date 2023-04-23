Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men dead after Hyde Park shootings

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

HYDE PARK – Two people were killed in a shooting Saturday night in Hyde Park, Boston police confirmed.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dedham Street.

One man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

While police were investigating, a second man walked into Milton Hospital with a gunshot wound. That man later died.

Boston police said preliminary investigation indicates the two men were both shot at the Hyde Park scene.

No arrests have been made.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 11:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.