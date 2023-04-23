2 men dead after Hyde Park shootings
HYDE PARK – Two people were killed in a shooting Saturday night in Hyde Park, Boston police confirmed.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dedham Street.
One man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
While police were investigating, a second man walked into Milton Hospital with a gunshot wound. That man later died.
Boston police said preliminary investigation indicates the two men were both shot at the Hyde Park scene.
No arrests have been made.
