Beer cans found inside car after deadly Hyde Park crash, police say

BOSTON - Troopers found beer cans and smelled alcohol while investigating a Hyde Park crash that left a Norwood man dead Wednesday night, but it's not clear if this was a case of drunk driving, State Police say.

The two-car crash happened shortly before midnight near 820 Truman Highway. A 54-year-old man driving a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle was killed.

Police said it appears the Volkswagen driver was heading south, lost control and crossed over the median. He was then struck by a 2014 Hyundai Sonata. The 60-year-old Hyundai driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Troopers detected an odor of alcohol and observed several beer cans inside the Volkswagen," State Police said in a statement. "Whether the operator of the Volkswagen was impaired at the time of the crash remains to be determined by the ongoing investigation. Troopers did not observe any signs of intoxication in the Hyundai operator during their brief interaction with him before he was transported to the hospital."

Police remained on scene until nearly 4 a.m. An investigation is underway.