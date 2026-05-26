Why a Massachusetts HVAC company says rodent issues are becoming more common

As warmer temperatures arrive across Greater Boston, HVAC companies say service calls are also climbing, and some homeowners are discovering unexpected guests inside their cooling systems when they got turn on their AC for the first time.

"As soon as those temperatures climb, so do the number of calls coming in," said Steve Akian, Owner of Watertown-based Akian Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning.

He says many of the calls are tied to aging systems, refrigerant leaks but mostly a lack of regular maintenance.

"There's times where we'll show up, and there'll be ice on the outside of the unit," he said. "And all it was is they didn't change the filter."

Animals nesting inside HVAC systems

Though recently, he says his technicians have been finding another issue more frequently: animals nesting inside HVAC units. Akian shared a video of several baby squirrels found nesting in the cooling unit of a local home they went to repair last week.

"It's a call for no cooling. He removes the panels and immediately he starts seeing these baby squirrels just kind of moving around in the nest there," Akian said. "I think we're going to see more of that this year due to how cold the winter was. They find shelter in these systems and the wires sometimes are made out of rice resin, so the mice will chew through it."

Akian says that same technician found a similar nest on the next call he went on somewhere else. He adds the issues can become more serious than just losing air conditioning.

A technician with Watertown-based Akian Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning found a squirrel nest inside an AC unit. CBS Boston

"The system could trip, it could sort of have erratic behavior, like turning off and on, that's what we were experiencing at that client's house," Akian said. "Or worse, it could potentially cause fires when we're dealing with electrical [damage]."

Tips to keep critters out

Ironically, Akian said those winter coverings around outdoor units can sometimes make them more attractive to critters looking for shelter.

He recommends homeowners conduct routine maintenance, keep area around units clear and have them inspected at the first sign of trouble.

"Get a professional in there looking at the unit, making sure nothing is starting to build a nest in the unit because sometimes you can kind of get that taken care of before it becomes a bigger issue," he explained.

The squirrelly issue is not limited to residential HVAC systems. Last week at Bigelow Middle School in Newton, a squirrel got into wiring, causing electrical and Wi-Fi problems in the building that led to the postponement of the standardized MCAS math test. According to the school, students were able to take the test the next day.