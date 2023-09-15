Will Hurricane Lee affect Boston flights? Here's what conditions will be like at Logan Airport

BOSTON - With Hurricane Lee ready to pass off the Massachusetts coast, Massport is reminding Logan Airport passengers to keep an eye on their flight status.

In a statement Friday, Massport said "We are advising passengers to check with their airlines regarding any flight changes due to the storm at this time."

Here's what kind of conditions are expected at Logan, according to WBZ-TV executive weather producer and meteorologist Terry Eliasen:

Thankfully, the forecast trend has been for the center of Lee to pass a bit farther away from the coastline of southern New England in the past 24-48 hours.

Current estimates are for Lee to pass about 200 miles east of Boston during Saturday morning (between 150-175 miles east of Cape Cod). At this distance, we do not expect a major impact or significant disruptions at Logan.

The rain shield will likely stay just east of Logan, there may just be a few showers at times scraping the coast.

Lee's wind field will be quite large as it passes our latitude, therefore, we do expect windy conditions over the next 24-36 hours in Boston and Logan.

The peak winds will come between about 11 p.m. Friday night and 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Gusts will top out around 40 mph in this timeframe.

We will see a slow decrease in wind speeds Saturday afternoon and evening, with peak gusts averaging between 20-30 mph.

Obviously, as always, if you are flying in or out of Logan this weekend, you should keep an eye out for any delays. Some more good news. Outside of Lee's impacts in New England, there is no major weather going on in the eastern United States.

