Watch CBS News
Local News

FEMA says Beverly task force is no longer needed for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Florida

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FEMA deactivates Beverly task force working in Naples, Florida
FEMA deactivates Beverly task force working in Naples, Florida 00:59

BEVERLY -- The FEMA group based out of Beverly expects to return soon from its mission in Florida. FEMA sent out a note on Monday announcing that it is deactivating all remaining urban search and rescue task forces and canine search teams.

The Beverly team helped clean debris and search for survivors in Fort Myers for more than a week.  

"Fort Myers Beach, ground zero, where we are, USAR has completed their searches. Fort Myers Beach is open. We have been escorting cleanup crews to remove debris and utilities onto the island. We've established security checkpoints along the routes to ensure that traffic moves efficiently and safely," said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. 

The sheriff said while the death toll in the county stands at 56, rescuers have saved more than 1,100 people.

Construction is underway right now on a temporary bridge to reconnect Sanibel Island to the mainland by the end of the month.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 7:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.