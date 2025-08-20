Hurricane Erin disrupts ferry travel to and from Martha's Vineyard due to rough seas

Travel plans cut short for many as Hurricane Erin disrupts ferry service to Martha's Vineyard

By AARON PARSEGHIAN

Hurricane Erin's push up alongside the east coast is bringing rough seas and high winds to Cape Cod and the Islands, closing popular beaches and disrupting ferry travel in the waning weeks of summer.

Passengers arriving in Hyannis Wednesday night described noticeably busier ferries and choppier rides across Nantucket Sound.

"It's pretty choppy out there, but we made it, and we're just glad the ferry was on," said Jeanne Givehchi, who traveled from Nantucket. She said her plans to head to Provincetown later this week will likely change. "Mother Nature sets the tone, right? Especially in these woods."

Hy-Line Cruises announced Thursday ferry service to Martha's Vineyard will be canceled and warned of possible impacts to Nantucket service as well. Some riders said they were just happy they made it back before conditions worsen.

"A little rain towards the end of the day, a little bumpy, waves coming back, a little choppy," said Will Myer, who arrived Wednesday. "But it wasn't too bad."

Russ and Sue Tapper said they were grateful to finish a trip they had been planning for years.

"It was a bucket list, first time we've ever been so we really enjoyed it," Russ said.

The Steamship Authority expects the strongest impact Friday and has waived change and cancellation fees for riders with tickets then.

The National Weather Service has extended a High Surf Advisory along south facing beaches through early Saturday morning. Several beaches in Massachusetts have also been closed to swimming.