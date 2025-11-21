Turkey farm devastated in pre-Thanksgiving fire "amazed" by generous offer from loyal customers

A turkey farm in New Hampshire is thanking customers for their generosity in the wake of a devastating fire just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The owners of the Hurd Farm in Hampton said on Tuesday that they lost 75 live birds "as well as the majority of the turkeys that had already been processed" when a fire tore through an equipment shed. No people were hurt, but the building was a complete loss and all of the processing equipment inside was destroyed.

The Hurd Farm lost live turkeys and processing equipment to a fire just before Thanksgiving. CBS Boston

Immediately after the fire, the farm asked for customers' patience as they figured out how to move forward with a week to go until the holiday. But what they soon found was a community ready to help and open their wallets, even though they might not get what they ordered for Thanksgiving dinner.

"We are amazed at the generosity of so many of you who have offered to pay for a turkey you may not receive," the farm posted to Facebook. "While your generous offer is more than appreciated, our family is still committed to filling the demand that has humbled us for so many years thus far."

The owners also thanked the Brookvale Pines Farm in Fremont for letting them use their equipment so the rest of the birds can be processed before Thanksgiving.

Hurd Farm said Thursday it doesn't know how many turkeys will be available, but pick-up day is still planned for Sunday at the farm. The farm will notify customers by Saturday if it has more turkeys for sale.

"Despite this tragic event, our priority remains the same; To provide a beautiful and delicious turkey for your family's Thanksgiving dinner," the farm said. "Every kind word and gesture means more to this broken-hearted family than you know."