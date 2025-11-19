Amid rising turkey prices, New Jersey store owner helps families afford Thanksgiving essentials

With less than 10 days until Thanksgiving, Kelli Spates navigated the aisles at the grocery store Wednesday while checking off items on her shopping list.

"We are going to do turkey, green bean casserole, yams, stuffing, probably some cream spinach or corn, and some rolls," Spates said.

The usual feast for her family, but with grocery prices high, she stopped in the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Sicklerville to look for deals.

"I feel like everything is up across the board, but I think meats and produce are up a lot," Spates said.

"I noticed now that I'm retired that prices are pretty high," said Harry Amundsen, who now does the grocery shopping for his family.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates wholesale prices for frozen turkeys will be around $1.32 per pound this year, up 40% from last year.

"I don't know what they're doing to the turkeys to raise the prices, but it's crazy," Spates said.

According to the USDA, the reason why turkeys are more expensive this year is due to the supply. Officials say 3 million turkeys have been impacted by bird flu outbreaks this year, including half a million this month alone.

"Here, if you spend $50, you get a turkey for $5.99, anywhere from 14-16 pounds," said Blake Maxey, who owns the Grocery Outlet location in Sicklerville.

Maxey says he sees firsthand that many families are struggling.

"We want to do everything we can to help the local community, so we partnered with The Unforgotten Haven. We're running a food drive all month long to help those in need," he said.

Donations can be dropped off at the store on Cross Keys Road.

Maxey says he's also donated 250 turkeys to another nonprofit, and he's helping collect another 45 turkeys for the Orchards Family Success Center in Sicklerville.

"If anyone can help out for $5.99, we'd love for you to donate a turkey to any of those organizations," Maxey said.