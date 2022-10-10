Huntington Theater reopens after nearly 3 years of renovations
BOSTON -- Boston's Huntington Theater is back open for the first time in nearly three years.
Monday's ribbon cutting marked the end of phase one of the renovations to the century-old theater.
There is new seating and improved lighting. The entrance is now handicap accessible and there is now an elevator going to all floors.
The next phase of the $127 million renovation project will focus on expanding the lobby and other public spaces.
The theater, built in 1925, was the first nonprofit playhouse in the country.
