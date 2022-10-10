Watch CBS News
Huntington Theater reopens after nearly 3 years of renovations

BOSTON -- Boston's Huntington Theater is back open for the first time in nearly three years.

Monday's ribbon cutting marked the end of phase one of the renovations to the century-old theater.

There is new seating and improved lighting. The entrance is now handicap accessible and there is now an elevator going to all floors. 

The next phase of the $127 million renovation project will focus on expanding the lobby and other public spaces. 

The theater, built in 1925, was the first nonprofit playhouse in the country. 

