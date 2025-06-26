Celtics NBA Draft grades: What experts are saying about Hugo Gonzalez

The Boston Celtics drafted 19-year-old wing Hugo Gonzalez out of Spain on Wednesday night with the 28th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Brad Stevens obviously likes a lot about Gonzalez and his game, and so do a lot of draft experts.

Gonzalez is a raw talent and will need to work on his shot when he comes over to the NBA, especially in Joe Mazzulla's three-happy offense. But he should bring lots of athleticism and a high motor to the Boston defense, and at just 19, he has a lot of room to grow.

"The Boston Celtics got one of the steals of the draft here," ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony said after Boston's selection Wednesday night.

Givony is extremely high on Gonzalez, and he's not alone. Others aren't as sold on him being able to adapt to the NBA. Here's what other draft experts are saying about Boston's selection of Hugo Gonzalez:

Adam Finkelstein, CBS Sports: B-

Gonzalez had a big early reputation in the Real Madrid system. He's a big wing with solid size and a high motor and defensive upside, especially on the ball. The defense is the intrigue here as his best offense is in transition. The shooting is the swing skill -- he shot just 29% last year. Boston shoots a lot of threes, so he'll need to show improvement there to really stick with the Celtics.

Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo Sports: A

He fits nicely in the Celtics' culture. He plays hard, but is more than a hustler and strong defender. He's a high-motor wing with great defensive tools and a slashing style on offense. If his jumper and handle develop, he could be a versatile two-way starter, though he didn't get a lot of playing time overseas.



J. Kyle Mann, The Ringer: B-

T.J. McConnell recently emphasized that playing hard is a skill, and although Gonzalez is significantly bigger and longer, he plays his ass off like a much less physically gifted player. The question is whether his struggles as a shooter will put a limit on his impact as an NBA player. For that reason, I'm a little cooler on Hugo's upside, but "winning organization adds tireless, toolsy wing" sounds like a formula that could pan out.

Kurt Helin, NBC Sports: B

A Real Madrid product, Gonzalez has good size and feel for the game as a center, and shows real promise as a defender, but the question is his shot. He hit just 29% from 3 last season (which is less than ideal in a Joe Mazzulla system). Gonzalez is seen as a bit of a project, and if he can develop a steady shot the rest of his game would fit well with the Celtics.

Jeff Zillgitt and Lorenzo Reyes, USA Today: B

At No. 28, Boston landed Spain's Hugo Gonzalez, who is one of Europe's top prospects. But he may not be ready to contribute immediately.

Kevin Sweeney, Sports Illustrated: A-

Gonzalez saw his stock fall throughout the year after failing to secure consistent playing time at Real Madrid, but a year ago at this time he was considered perhaps the best international player in this class. His motor is elite, as is his versatility on the defensive end. This is a strong buy-low bet for a Celtics team looking for value on affordable contracts.

Derek Parker, Sports Illustrated: C

The new-look Celtics added yet another fresh face on Wednesday, getting a developmental wing in Spain's Hugo Gonzalez.

Sam Veccine, The Athletic

Ultimately, it's going to come down to his shooting. Can Gonzalez turn into an NBA shooter? That's the swing skill here, as it is for many teenagers as they turn toward the highest level of competition. Given his work ethic and willingness to be coached, you want to buy into it. There's also just not enough of a track record. I like him as a later first-round pick because if the shooting does come around, he's almost certain to be useful as a rotational wing. But I don't know if you can trust him to make shots at any sort of volume from 3, and things just move so fast for him on his drives that I worry about him being a true plus player on that end.

John Hollinger, The Athletic

Gonzalez isn't good enough yet offensively, but he's a tough defender and a plus athlete at the wing position with a strong frame. If he can figure out the shooting and become a reliable offensive contributor, he has a chance to help the Celtics after Boston's "gap year."