Hudson, NH school bus driver allegedly assaulted children with disabilities
HUDSON, N.H. – New Hampshire police announced charges against Virene Poliquin, a former school bus driver who is accused of assaulting students with disabilities.
Hudson Police announced Tuesday the 68-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges of simple assault.
Police said Poliquin worked for the Durham Bus Company at the time the investigation began.
Hudson Police said "student safety was paramount throughout the investigation."
