Watch CBS News
Local News

Hudson, NH school bus driver allegedly assaulted children with disabilities

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HUDSON, N.H. – New Hampshire police announced charges against Virene Poliquin, a former school bus driver who is accused of assaulting students with disabilities.

Hudson Police announced Tuesday the 68-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges of simple assault.

virene-poliquin.jpg
Virene Poliquin. Hudson NH Police

Police said Poliquin worked for the Durham Bus Company at the time the investigation began.

Hudson Police said "student safety was paramount throughout the investigation."

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 10:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.