Man upset over traffic delays flashes gun, New Hampshire police say

A New Hampshire man is facing a felony charge after police say he flashed a gun because he was upset over traffic delays following a crash in the area.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. October 9 on Webster Street in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Officers from the Hudson Police Department were responding to a crash, when they learned that a man had allegedly brandished a gun.

"Witnesses informed responding officers that the suspect became upset over traffic delays caused by the accident and displayed a firearm before fleeing the area in a white Chevrolet Avalanche. Witnesses provided officers with a license plate number and a description of the suspect," Hudson police said in a statement.

Police said they found the car involved in the incident, which belonged to 38-year-old Eric Chadbourne, parked at a home on Webster Street. Officers conducted what police described as a "high-risk motor vehicle stop" at the home.

Chadbourne was arrested without incident and allegedly had a gun in his pocket at the time.

Police charged Chadbourne with a felony count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. After his arraignment the next day, Chadbourne was ordered held on preventative detention.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Hudson Police Department at (603) 886-6011.

Located in New Hampshire's Hillsboro County, Hudson is the first town over the Massachusetts border when traveling north through Tyngsboro. Hudson, which has a population of just under 26,000 people, is about 44 miles north of Boston.