Hudson fire station 'uninhabitable' after damaging lightning strike

HUDSON - Lightning damaged a Hudson fire station so badly on Saturday afternoon that firefighters can't use it right now.

Hudson Fire Chief Bryan Johannes says Station 1 on Washington Street is "uninhabitable" after being hit during a thunderstorm at about 3:30 p.m.

There was "significant electrical damage" that also affected the building's fire alarm system.

A smoke alarm at the Hudson firehouse damaged by lightning. Hudson Fire Department

No one was hurt, and crews will work out of the town's fire department headquarters for now.

There's no damage estimate yet and it's not clear when firefighters will be able to return to Station 1.