How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills game in Week 15 of the NFL schedule

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills play Sunday in a game that could decide the AFC East.

Head coach Mike Vrabel's Patriots enter the game with a record of 11-2 on the year. With a win, New England would clinch the AFC East division title.

Buffalo enters the game with a record of 9-4. If the Bills win, they would pull within one game in the standings of the Patriots. New England would still be in prime position for its first division title since 2019, needing to beat the Jets and Dolphins in the final two weeks of the season to take home the title regardless of how the rest of the games play out.

Kickoff between the Patriots and the Bills on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Where can you stream the Patriots vs. Bills game?

Football fans can stream the Patriots vs. Bills showdown in certain markets by using the Paramount+ app.

Fans who live out of market can also stream the game through NFL+., which is the NFL's subscription service.

There are other options for streaming if the AFC East showdown is not available in your region. Fans can also stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Patriots vs. Bills game on cable?

The game between the Patriots and Bills will air on WBZ-TV in the Boston market.

Ian Eagle will be on the call for CBS with analysis from JJ Watt and sideline reporting from Evan Washburn.

WBZ-TV will get your ready for the game with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m. There will be full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game on TV38, including press conferences from Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Patriots vs. Bills game?

The line for Sunday's game has flipped back and forth throughout the week on some betting platforms, with the Patriots spending a large chunk of time as 1.5-point betting underdogs.

According to CBS Sports, the Bills are favored in the game by 1.5 points.

Both CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin picked the Bills in close games. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports picked the Patriots, 27-24.

What is the Patriots' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 16: Patriots at Baltimore Ravens, Dec. 21, 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 17: Patriots at New York Jets, Dec. 28, 1:00 p.m.

Week 18: Miami Dolphins vs. Patriots, date and time to be determined