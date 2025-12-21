How to watch New England Patriots vs. Baltimore Ravens game in Week 16 of the NFL schedule

The eyes of the NFL world will be on the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens in primetime as the teams square off in a Sunday Night Football game with playoff implications.

New England is coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills that ended its 10-game winning streak. Baltimore, meanwhile, earned a 24-0 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week to snap a two-game skid and keep its postseason hopes alive.

Sunday's game is a showdown between quarterback Lamar Jackson, a 2-time NFL MVP, and Drake Maye, who in just his second year has already put himself into the discussion for the award.

Where can you stream the Patriots vs. Ravens game?

The game between the Patriots and Ravens was originally scheduled to be carried Sunday afternoon on CBS stations.

But the NFL flexed the game into a primetime spot with the Patriots seemingly headed to the postseason, and the Ravens battling for a spot as well.

You can stream tonight's Sunday Night Football game with the Peacock app.

How can you watch the Patriots vs. Ravens game on cable?

The Patriots vs. Ravens primetime Sunday Night Football game will air nationally on NBC.

In Massachusetts, the Patriots-Ravens game will be broadcast on NBC10 Boston. In the Baltimore area, the game can be found on cable on WBAL-TV 11.

The exact channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider. Channels can also differ based on whether you are watching over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be on the call for play-by-play and color commentary, with sideline reporting done by Melissa Stark.

Pregame coverage in the Boston market begins at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV. There will be full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game on TV38, including news conferences from head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Patriots vs. Ravens game?

The Ravens enter the Week 16 matchup against the Patriots as 3-point betting favorites, according to CBS Sports.

Predictions for the game are mixed, but several of the CBS Sports experts are leaning toward the Ravens.

Of the ESPN experts making their picks, six went with the Patriots while three took Baltimore.

Can the Patriots clinch a playoff spot?

For the Patriots, Sunday's game includes a simple playoff clinching scenario. If New England wins, they're into the postseason for the first time since 2022.

If the Patriots lose, they still have a chance to seal their playoff berth this week.

If Baltimore wins, New England would still clinch a postseason appearance with a loss by the Indianapolis Colts or Houston Texans. A Colts or Texans tie would also send the Patriots to the playoffs.

The Patriots could have clinched the AFC East with a win over Buffalo last week, but blew a 21-0 lead and lost to the Bills. If New England wins the final two games of the season, they'll clinch the division regardless of how the rest of the games in the league play out.

Baltimore, meanwhile, will need to win the AFC North to get into the playoffs. The Ravens sit at 7-7 headed into Week 16, chasing after the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have an 8-6 record.

What is the Patriots schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 17: Patriots at New York Jets, Dec. 28, 1 p.m.

Week 18: Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins, date and time to be determined

What is the Ravens schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 17: Ravens at Green Bay Packers, Dec. 27, 8 p.m.

Week 18: Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, date and time to be determined