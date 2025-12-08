Baltimore Ravens' week 16 home game versus New England Patriots moved to primetime

The Baltimore Ravens added another home primetime game to their schedule this season.

They will play host to the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, December 21, week 16 of the NFL season.

This will be the Ravens' fifth primetime game this season, including their third at M&T Bank Stadium. This will be the Patriots' fourth primetime game this season.

Ravens, Patriots in primetime

The Baltimore Ravens (6-7) own a 1-3 record in primetime games this season.

They lost in Buffalo, 41-40, in the season opener. They lost to Detroit, 38-30, in Baltimore in September and defeated Miami, 28-6, in October.

Most recently, the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-14, on Thanksgiving Night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Under coach John Harbaugh, they're 22-5 in prime-time home games, with quarterback Lamar Jackson producing a 10-3 mark.

New England (11-2) is 3-0 in primetime games this season -- beating Buffalo (23-20), the New York Jets (27-14), and the New York Giants (33-15).

The matchup

The Baltimore Ravens are fighting for the AFC North title after falling into second place with their 27-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Ravens have lost two in a row following their five-game winning streak. In the past four weeks, Jackson has thrown one touchdown and four interceptions.

The Patriots lead the AFC East, with quarterback Drake Maye passing for 3,412 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

New England has won 10 straight games.