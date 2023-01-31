Watch CBS News
How to protect your plants during brief Arctic cold shot

By Jacob Wycoff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - WBZ caught up with Mark Saidnawey, owner of Pemberton Garden Services, on what can be done to protect your plants in the brief but brutal Arctic cold shot.

Saidnawey recommends covering your bulbs with something like burlap, a kid's sled, or even pine needles if you still have your Christmas tree.

Because of the mild winter thus far, a few species of trees may have already started blooming. Saidnawey says because of how wet the winter has been, he isn't too concerned with damage to those flowering trees.

The key to protecting some of your smaller trees or bushes is to create a windbreak for them, so Saidnawey says wrapping your bushes in burlap or spraying them with an anti-desiccant will keep them alive right on through this cold shot.  

Jacob Wycoff
Wycoff-2022.jpg

Jacob Wycoff is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV and will contribute to weekend morning newscasts. Jacob is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 5:29 PM

