Running not effective way to lose weight, study says

BOSTON - A new analysis finds simply running isn't likely to help you shed pounds.

As we age, we tend to gain fat and lose muscle mass, but what impact does regular running have?

Researchers in Finland studied both older and young competitive male athletes and found that while lifelong running can help you avoid gaining weight as you age, it is not an effective way to lose weight.

That's because over time the body's metabolism resets to conserve energy and maintain fat stores, an evolutionary safeguard to avoid starvation in times of famine.

The researchers say that a combination of a healthy diet and regular exercise is the best way to achieve weight loss.

But don't just do cardio.

You should add some strength training to your routine which builds muscle mass and boosts metabolism.