Watch CBS News
Health

Running not effective way to lose weight, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Running not effective way to lose weight, study says
Running not effective way to lose weight, study says 00:57

BOSTON - A new analysis finds simply running isn't likely to help you shed pounds.

As we age, we tend to gain fat and lose muscle mass, but what impact does regular running have?  

Researchers in Finland studied both older and young competitive male athletes and found that while lifelong running can help you avoid gaining weight as you age, it is not an effective way to lose weight.  

That's because over time the body's metabolism resets to conserve energy and maintain fat stores, an evolutionary safeguard to avoid starvation in times of famine.  

The researchers say that a combination of a healthy diet and regular exercise is the best way to achieve weight loss. 

But don't just do cardio.  

You should add some strength training to your routine which builds muscle mass and boosts metabolism.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 5:35 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.