How poor sleep can impact weight loss goals

BOSTON – Inadequate sleep is associated with a host of health problems including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression.

Now new research from the American Heart Association looked at 125 people who were overweight or obese and found those who reported getting regular uninterrupted sleep did a better job sticking to a 12-month behavioral weight loss plan.

They say good quality sleep allows your brain to restore neuronal connections, leading to more energy and focus which can help you stay more committed to a diet and exercise plan.

Disrupted sleep can also lead to disruptions in the hormones that regulate appetite and hunger.

You should strive to get 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep every day with a regular wake-up time.