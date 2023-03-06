Watch CBS News
How poor sleep can impact weight loss goals

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Inadequate sleep is associated with a host of health problems including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and depression. 

Now new research from the American Heart Association looked at 125 people who were overweight or obese and found those who reported getting regular uninterrupted sleep did a better job sticking to a 12-month behavioral weight loss plan. 

They say good quality sleep allows your brain to restore neuronal connections, leading to more energy and focus which can help you stay more committed to a diet and exercise plan. 

Disrupted sleep can also lead to disruptions in the hormones that regulate appetite and hunger. 

You should strive to get 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep every day with a regular wake-up time.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

