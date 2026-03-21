Boston Legacy lose first away game 0-3 to Houston Dash

Boston Legacy FC lost their first away game 0-3 to the Houston Dash on Saturday.

The game began with some action: a penalty in the 13th minute for the Houston Dash after a tackle by Jorelyn Carabali in the box. The Dash was unable to secure a goal after a diving block from Casey Murphy.

However, 30 minutes later, the Dash managed to get one through, resulting in a 0-1 score at the half.

In the second half, the Legacy was unable to stop the Dash, with a goal at the 60' and 65 minute mark. The game ended 3-0. Boston Legacy secured 2 shots on goal, compared to 7 for Houston Dash. The first away game for the Legacy also marked several player debuts, including Amanda Gutierres, Laurel Ansbrow, and Massachusetts own Sammy Smith.

Boston Legacy head coach Filipa Patão said it wasn't the result they were expecting.

"A lot of bad executions and decisions in the game," Patão said. "We need to grow a little bit more."

Midfielder Josefine Hasbo said that the players needed to take responsibility for their performance out on the pitch.

"These are the moments that you learn from even more," said Hasbo.

Forward Nichelle Prince, who was drafted by the Dash in 2018, told reporters that the Legacy needed to work on keeping the ball on the other side of the pitch, especially on hot days, which may be more transitional for them.

"Pick our moments where we need to beat the press a little bit better and overall just the mentality to win the ball back quicker," Prince said at a press conference.

Patão said that the team will focus on "getting better" and "improving our process" moving forward.

This loss comes a week after the Legacy's 0-1 finish against the New York Sirens in their inaugural home game at Gillette Stadium. Boston Legacy will play the Utah Royals on March 28 at 12 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.