Natick's House of Prom stocked with a large selection of affordable dresses

NATICK - It's that time of year where teens are getting ready for the promenade dance, aka the Prom

You can get all the styles, colors and brand name dresses at The House of Prom in the Natick Mall.

"It's been exciting. The buildup has just been exciting. Everybody is so excited to come in and shop. Everybody has just been thrilled with our selection," store manager Jessica McCoy told WBZ-TV.

"We have a wonderful team of buyers who are always looking at the latest trends. They have been asking us questions. What are they coming in looking for? What are they saying about the dresses? So they can keep up on the latest trends too."

The price is the key. The dresses are between $50 and $400, with the bulk of the gowns under $200. It kind of makes some people jealous.

"The amount of times that we've had this conversation with parents, 'I wish I had this when it was my turn.' Pulling out all these dresses and seeing the different types of styles. It has been so exciting because they're so beautiful," said sales manager Katie Huminik.

"We dress them head to toe. We get them in their head piece and their shoes and their dress and they feel and look as gorgeous as they are," said McCoy.

"You want to think of everybody coming as their first time walking into this store. So we want them to have the amazing experience that they deserve." Huminik told WBZ.