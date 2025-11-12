Horse dies after barn fire in Attleboro, multiple animals rescued

Firefighters rushed into a burning barn in Attleboro, Massachusetts on Wednesday to save horses trapped inside. It happened around 4 p.m. at a property located on Cumberland Street.

Video from Skyeye showed smoke pouring out of the roof of the barn which was one of a few that sat on the same property. The deputy fire chief told WBZ the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived as some of their ranks entered the barn to try and save the animals.

"They had to tend with some exposure problems, but they were able to contain the fire probably within about 20 minutes," said Attleboro Fire Deputy Chief Dennis Perkins.

"Prevented a much greater tragedy"

One horse died in the fire, but multiple animals were rescued by firefighters before conditions deteriorated.

"The quick, coordinated actions of our crews under very difficult conditions prevented a much greater tragedy," said District Chief Michael Maitland. "Their determination and teamwork saved not only the home but also several animals."

A fire destroyed a barn on Cumberland Street in Attleboro, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

The barn is off Route 123 in Attleboro, close to the Rhode Island border. Getting water to the fire was a struggle to start.

"We had some early issues with water," Deputy Chief Perkins said. "The nearest hydrant was probably about 400 feet away, but we were able to overcome it, we sent a lot of resources to the fire right away."

Once the fire was under control, crews using a skid steer loader to empty the barn of burning materials like hay. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other barns on the property and nearby homes in the neighborhood.

Crews remained on scene for several hours to extinguish hot spots. No residents or firefighters were injured as a result of the fire.

Attleboro is a city in Bristol County about 40 miles south of Boston.