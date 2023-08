MEDWAY - A influx of hornets has shut down the dog park in Medway.

Due to an influx of hornets, the Medway Dog Park is temporarily CLOSED. We will update you when it re-opens. We appreciate your patience while we rectify the problem. @TownofMedway pic.twitter.com/KOzWcAWy1y — Town of Medway (@MedwayDPW) August 29, 2023

Officials say they are working to get rid of the insects, but don't know how long the process will take. They are asking for users of the dog park to have patience until the problem is solved.