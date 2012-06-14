Watch CBS News
Hopkinton Man Arrested For Assault And Battery On 10-Year-Old Boy

UPDATE 8/16/17 - Charges in this case were dismissed in June 2013.

HOPKINTON (CBS) - A man was arrested for assault and battery on a 10-year-old boy in Hopkinton on Wednesday.

Barry E. Posternak, 48, was taken into custody after 6 p.m.

Posternak and the boy are known to each other but are not related, police said.

The boy was not transported to a hospital and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Posternak posted $500 bail after his arrest.

