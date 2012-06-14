Hopkinton Man Arrested For Assault And Battery On 10-Year-Old Boy
UPDATE 8/16/17 - Charges in this case were dismissed in June 2013.
HOPKINTON (CBS) - A man was arrested for assault and battery on a 10-year-old boy in Hopkinton on Wednesday.
Barry E. Posternak, 48, was taken into custody after 6 p.m.
Posternak and the boy are known to each other but are not related, police said.
The boy was not transported to a hospital and did not suffer any serious injuries.
Posternak posted $500 bail after his arrest.
