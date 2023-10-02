Foo Fighters announce Fenway Park concert for 2024 tour

BOSTON - Foo Fighters will return to Boston next summer and play Fenway Park as part of their 2024 "Everything or Nothing at All Tour."

The concert is scheduled for July 21 with special guests The Hives and Amyl and the Sniffers. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

Foo Fighters will be playing Fenway on July 21st with special guests The Hives & Amyl and the Sniffers.



Citi Presale begins at 10AM tomorrow for Citi cardholders. https://t.co/bEJKlZJSxa pic.twitter.com/f7t8Z3Ibg7 — Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) October 2, 2023

Foo Fighters headlined Boston Calling in May. They had to drop out of the festival the previous year following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Veteran drummer Josh Freese took his place.

Foo Fighters last played Fenway in 2018.