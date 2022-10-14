Car crashes through Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester

WORCESTER - A car smashed through a Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester Thursday night.

Worcester Police said a Honda Civic drove into the chain's Gold Star Boulevard location just before 11 p.m. The driver was taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate word on their condition.

The store was not open at the time of the crash.

The car that crashed into the Worcester Honey Dew Donuts CBS Boston

Photos from inside show that the car was split by the force of the collision, as well as significant damage to the store.